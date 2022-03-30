More sporting codes at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen will help combat racial tensions

I was pleased to read about the mooted plan to introduce more sports at the trouble-torn Hoerskool Jan Viljoen in an effort to combat racial tensions.This plan was unveiled by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi during his visit to the school after racially inflamed conflict between black and white pupils and parents.

The plan was welcomed by education experts and activists based on the capacity of sport to unite a nation. DA shadow minister of education, Khumo Ramulifho, opined that while this was true, it was not enough on its own. “We need programmes on social cohesion which can be driven across all schools, not in a reactive manner after an event,” he said.

With the education system having to contend with budgetary constraints in addition to a multiplicity of other challenges such as overcrowded classes, violence and pupil pregnancy, sport can reignite the essence of school, which is meant to teach pupils in totality.

The physical benefits derived from participation in sport will also sharpen the pupil's mental faculties and help them respond positively to the learning process. Schools should be encouraged to offer a selection of sporting codes as part of the extra-curricular programme. This should stem from the recognition that school sport is central to the promotion of social cohesion, a sense of national identity and healthy lifestyles.

Sport can contribute to nation building by fostering feelings of unity and national pride. Pupils can learn to be mutually loving and peaceful citizens. It must be said that the future of sport in our country rests on this reality, because schools serve as launching pads for the development of future sportsmen and women. Talent identification starts at school and this is where it should be nurtured.