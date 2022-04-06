Sexuality education is still relevant despite opposition

CSE aims to help pupils develop and understand their own values, attitudes and beliefs about sexuality

Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) was formally introduced in the curriculum in 2000 within the subjects Life Orientation and Life Skills, yet to this day it remains on the periphery to the detriment of the South African youth.



The concept refers to instruction on issues relating to human sexuality and aims to give pupils the knowledge, attitudes, skills and values to enable them to make appropriate and healthy choices in their sexual lives. This is opposed to abstinence-only sex education which seeks to teach not having sex outside of marriage...