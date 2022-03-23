Ukraine's schools no longer safe spaces for children

Lessons to be learnt in conflict with Russia

With the Covid-19 pandemic's grip on the world loosening, Russian president Vladimir Putin has seen fit to precipitate another global crisis through his ill-advised invasion of Ukraine, branded a “military operation for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine”.



The humanitarian crisis unleashed by the invasion is almost impossible to square with the purported reasons. The plausible explanation, however, is that it is an effort by Russia to curb the expansion of the Nato alliance were former Soviet Union allies to join, which would further weaken the prestige of Russia as a global imperial force...