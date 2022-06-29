Bus commuters also hit by fare increases
Lat year, Putco raised its fares by 5%
Commuters using buses and the Gautrain have not been spared price hikes.
Putco spokesperson Matlaka Motloung said the bus fares increased by 9% on April 1, which was the highest surge introduced by the company in years...
