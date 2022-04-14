Let’s all be cautious on the roads

The Easter weekend is upon us and as per usual, given the return to near normalcy, traffic volumes on interprovincial and national routes are set to spike. It is within reason to expect this to be the busiest Easter since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic nearly three years ago.



But many would be forgiven for thinking nothing out of the ordinary is about to unfold, given the near lackadaisical approach this time around to the road safety campaign. It may well be that the Covid-19 lockdown has latered authorities’ approach to such campaigns. Otherwise road safety drums would be beaten over and over again to drum in the message that road users take care on their travels...