Warning against uncompetitive conduct as schools prepare to reopen

As schools prepare for the 2021 academic year, the Competition Commission has vowed to take action against those not complying with the Competition Act and guidelines regarding procurement of uniforms and learning materials.

The commission says bringing down the cost of learning-related items remains a priority.

In 2019 the commission reached agreements with several schools, including private school groups, to end uniform-supplier monopolies.

The commission has urged schools and parents to observe the circular on “Procurement of School Uniform and other Learning-Related Goods and Services”.

The circular was jointly published by the commission and the department of basic education on November 16, to provide schools and other relevant stakeholders with guidance on best practices relating to all procurement undertaken by schools.

According to the commission, the circular is aimed at curbing anticompetitive procurement practices at schools.

In the era of Covid-19, the commission’s scope has expanded to other learning-related goods and services which schools require pupils to purchase, including face masks, hand sanitisers, technological gadgets for e-learning and other items.

To expand its reach to more schools, the commission says it has identified school governing body associations as key stakeholders with whom to partner.