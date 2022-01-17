Pupils denied stationery after families fail to pay R50 'donation'

Don't punish learners if parents don't have money, says department

Parents at two schools in Mabopane, northern Pretoria, feel aggrieved after their children were deprived stationery after they failed to pay R50, which was imposed to parents who did not come to clean the school earlier this year.



Sowetan has established that Tebogo and Nong primary schools asked parents to come and clean the school in preparation for the new academic year...