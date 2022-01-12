Back-to-school blues in some parts of SA

The first day of school on Wednesday was not a memorable one for almost 800 pupils in Mpumalanga who were forced to resume lessons in mobile classrooms instead of their new R46.2m school.

Citing safety concerns, the parent representatives on the governing body of Yinhle Lentfo Primary in Masoyi, Mpumalanga, refused to allow pupils to move into the new premises until dense bush bordering the property is cleared.

Clement Banele, chairperson of the governing body, said they expressed their concerns to the provincial education department in November.

At the time, Mpumalanga education department spokesperson Jasper Zwane said it would be safe to relocate the pupils to the new facility when schools reopened in January.

Banele said a decision was taken at a meeting of the governing body on Tuesday that pupils will only be allowed to move into the new buildings once the bush was cleared and a fence erected.

“Officials from public works and the department’s infrastructure section as well as the school’s management team will be meeting the governing body next Thursday.”