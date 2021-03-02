Schools ordered to give parents options

Relief as commission intervenes in uniform prices matter

A mother who had to pay R7,000 for school uniform breathed a sigh of relief after the Competition Commission declared that schools should appoint more than one supplier of uniforms so that parents can be introduced to more generic uniform options.



Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with school governing bodies (SGB) to strengthen regulations on the procurement of school uniforms and other learning materials...