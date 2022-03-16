South Africa

Small pieces of glass in green beans prompts McCain product recall

By TimesLIVE - 16 March 2022 - 09:23
McCain says the glass fragments originated from a light fitting and have only affected a limited batch of products.
McCain says the glass fragments originated from a light fitting and have only affected a limited batch of products.
Image: McCain

McCain SA has announced a voluntary nationwide public product recall of specific bags of frozen sliced green beans and stir fry.

“This follows reports that fragments of foreign material had been detected,” said the company.

“We have ascertained the source of the material, confirming it to be small glass fragments originating from a light fitting that have affected a limited batch of products.

“Stringent measures have been put in place to address the situation, a formal block has been issued across our cold chain and relevant networks, and all potentially impacted stock has been removed from retail shelves.”

Affected consumers who have one of these products are urged to return it to the store of purchase in return for a credit voucher.

These are the affected products.
These are the affected products.
Image: Supplied

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Product recall: Nuts withdrawn after ‘low levels’ of salmonella detected

Pioneer Foods on Monday launched a recall of specific batches of Safari peanuts and raisins and cashew nuts in SA, Botswana and Namibia.
News
3 months ago

Apple concentrate supplier probed over toxin fears

An investigation has started to establish whether a company which produces apple concentrate placed the lives of consumers at risk after its products ...
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA
Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...