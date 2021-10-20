Student comes to the aid of destitute pupils

Mdluli said he then decided to start an initiative called Lulisandla Projects, which aims to donate full school uniform to destitute learners from rural schools in KZN

Mlondi Mdluli was touched by the plight of pupils from the outskirts of Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal where children often went to school on empty stomachs and without proper uniform.



Mdluli, a master's degree in Economics student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, was doing a research on education challenges that needs attention in the area...