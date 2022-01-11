School uniform prices hit parents' pockets hard
Stationery, transport and lunches add to costs
From the weekend until yesterday, long queues were a dominant outside shops selling school uniforms and stationery as parents found themselves in a last-minute dash to get their children ready for the new academic year.
Sowetan visited several shops in Johannesburg and Pretoria where parents were standing in snaking queues with their children in the scorching heat...
