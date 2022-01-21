Ramathuba chose the right words to warn school girls about having babies

We are sanitising statutory rape by calling it teenage pregnancy

It is so encouraging that Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba did not marinate her speech with the words from Debreka Handy's book: Books Before Boys: Because boys bring babies.



It was really not a time for Ramathuba to mince her words or try to sound palatable to those who think that being an MEC means you should always use “appropriate language” (whatever that means). There was nothing inappropriate about her speech to the schoolgirls...