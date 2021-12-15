Words matter: Sexist language fosters prejudice against women

Norms that come with pop culture unacceptable

South African men must mind their choice of words. Words matter. Word choices matter. We are not going to fear calling out other men for their choice of degrading words when they talk about women. Our society has to learn that there is a difference between attacking a person and highlighting inappropriate behaviour.



It is so preposterous to think that we should not address unacceptable behaviours or conducts in our society when those sins are committed by people we deem “successful” or the resemblance of “black excellence”...