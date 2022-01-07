Protect your wife from your blood during family gatherings

Festive season visits to villages can be a nightmare for the makoti

I spent my first Christmas and New Year's Day as a husband. What I quickly want to admit is this: if I grew up uncultured I was not going to take my wife to my home in the villages. Unlike many others, it is not my mother who was my concern. She is not a mother-in-law from hell.



I was concerned about how my wife, who in the rural area was often labelled or called “makoti”, would be treated by most people who graced my home. In those conversations, one could even forget that her name is Lesego. The manner in which “makoti” is said is a constant reminder that makoti is synonymous with servitude...