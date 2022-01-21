The unvaccinated do not have more rights than others

The deliberate misinformation surrounding vaccination and mandatory vaccination sites needs to stop. No-one is forced to vaccinate, but establishments “reserve the right of admission”, so what does this mean?

This means that an establishment can set out rules to be followed by those who want or require access to the site. As an example, a nightclub may require that patrons not wear tracksuits or caps when they visit the site.

This does not mean you are banned from wearing these two articles of clothing forever, but just do not wear them when you intend to access the establishment. If you wear a cap and or a tracksuit you will be denied entry at the establishment.

Being denied access is just the establishment exercising its rights of admission.

The mandatory vaccination sites require that you be vaccinated to gain access to them but that does not force you to vaccinate. Remember, you have the right to not be vaccinated. These sites give you the option to produce a negative Covid-19 test result.

The establishment and the individual have rights. The one has the right to not want to be vaccinated and the other the right to deny you access... it is all about rights and none should trump the other. Those who do not want to be vaccinated for whatever reason should stop acting as if their rights are more important than everyone else’s.

Zakes Nakedi, Ennerdale, Gauteng