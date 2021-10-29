People, stop asking couples when are they having a baby

Couple's prerogative to decide when to have babies

The reproduction plans of an ordinary person or couple are not a third party's business. They are not open for discussion with anyone else but the individual or couple.



Before the ink on my marriage certificate dries, let me address this issue of reproduction or the expectancy of children from newly weds. I took it for granted that people know that they cannot ask any questions regarding people’s reproductive plans...