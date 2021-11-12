Girls struggle growing up without their fathers

Fatherlessness does not impact boys only as society wrongly perceives

What is the impact of fatherlessness on girls or women who grew up without their fathers or the support of their paternal families? Over the years, we have been inundated with research and statistics that speak more to the absence of fathers and how it impacts on male children.



This painted an imbalanced picture of fathers only being important to their sons and not their daughters. Society has created a parallel between the female and male children’s need for paternal parenting. And even when we talk about the challenges that female children face, we hardly discuss the impact of fatherlessness to them...