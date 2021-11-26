Gender-based violence: the lack of accountability must end

There is a difference between assertiveness and aggressiveness

Why are boys and men so angry, and what are the repercussions for such behaviour in our society? As we observe the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children, we need to interrogate this intolerable behaviour that we experience on a daily basis. We are all well aware of the anger and the rage, yet nobody is held accountable. As long as it doesn’t end in a physical altercation (God forbid), nothing is done. There is a serious lack of accountability.



If you have ever travelled by bus or by a taxi – especially by taxi – you are likely to have experienced the wrath of an angry taxi driver who either asked you or one of the other passengers to get off his taxi for a number of reasons, which includes, but is not limited to: not having change for R200 in the early hours of the morning; for unintentionally closing the taxi door roughly or even for replying rudely to the bile spewed by the taxi driver...