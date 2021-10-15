Men too have appearance issues; so don't touch me on my weight studio

Being overweight is not ideal but that's not the issue for self-appointed weight police

Some time last year, I shared pictures of my appearance on SABC1’s youth and empowerment show Daily Thetha on social media platforms. Some people took the liberty to comment about my weight gain. Even now, I have put on some weight. The ministry of self-appointed mirrors and scales continued on me.



I deleted and hid some of the comments...