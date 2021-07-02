Power, water hikes spook Tshwane folks

Blom Lifestyle Restaurant in Nellmapius Extension 4, east of Pretoria, is one of those affected by the tariff hikes, which are now threatening its survival.

Residents and businesspeople in the townships east of Pretoria have decried the high electricity and water tariffs, saying they are plunging them deeper into financial crisis as they try to recover from the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.



