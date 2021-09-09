South Africa

Durban households fined for illegal use of municipal services

09 September 2021 - 09:15
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has warned that the contravention of municipal by-laws is a crime, as the city embarks on a large-scale clean-up operation File photo.
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has warned that the contravention of municipal by-laws is a crime, as the city embarks on a large-scale clean-up operation File photo.
Image: GovernmentZA/Flickr

Durban households have been slapped with fines of over R1,000 for illegally using municipal services as part of the city's cleanup operation.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the fines were part of a large-scale cleanup by the city's rapid response team in the Umbilo and Dalton areas.

Mayisela said the team also fined non-compliant businesses, fixed burst water pipes, unblocked wastewater systems and removed illegal water and electricity connections.

“The team has fined three households over R1,000 each for utilising municipal services illegally.”

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the contravention of municipal bylaws is a crime.

Load-shedding 'cripples' water operations in parts of Durban, leaving residents without a drop

The eThekwini municipality has blamed load-shedding for several areas in Durban going without water at the weekend.
News
7 months ago

 “Three houses in Umbilo which owe the city huge amounts for municipal services were disconnected for illegal water and electricity connections.

“A food outlet was closed for grossly unhygienic conditions and contravention of food bylaws. Other businesses were fined up to R3,000 for non-compliance,” said Kaunda.

He urged residents to dispose of waste responsibly and to refrain from dumping litter illegally.

As part of the campaign, street traders were educated on health practices and Covid-19 safety protocols.

The team also replaced 25 bins that were stolen.

The theft of bins, manhole covers, and electricity cables is on the rise in the city, said Mayisela.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy