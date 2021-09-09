Durban households fined for illegal use of municipal services

Durban households have been slapped with fines of over R1,000 for illegally using municipal services as part of the city's cleanup operation.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the fines were part of a large-scale cleanup by the city's rapid response team in the Umbilo and Dalton areas.

Mayisela said the team also fined non-compliant businesses, fixed burst water pipes, unblocked wastewater systems and removed illegal water and electricity connections.

“The team has fined three households over R1,000 each for utilising municipal services illegally.”

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the contravention of municipal bylaws is a crime.