South Africa

Eskom is facing a shortage of mini substations in Gauteng, utility says as nine workers were held hostage

14 September 2021 - 11:53
The community of Morula View, Mabopane, in the north of Tshwane held nine Eskom employees hostage in a protest over the replacement of a mini substation in their area. Stock photo.
The community of Morula View, Mabopane, in the north of Tshwane held nine Eskom employees hostage in a protest over the replacement of a mini substation in their area. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/choneschones

Power utility Eskom says it is working on addressing a shortage of mini substations in Gauteng.

This comes after the community of Morula View, Mabopane, in the north of Tshwane, held nine Eskom employees hostage over the replacement of a mini substation in their area.

Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi said the employees had been safely evacuated.

Issues can be resolved without threatening lives of our employees
Amanda Qithi

“We can confirm that the employees who were held hostage by the community of Morula View have been safely evacuated by law enforcement agencies. None of them have been injured,” Qithi said.

She said Eskom had been experiencing high incidents of equipment failure due to the network being overloaded through illegal connections, unauthorised operations, tampering and infrastructure vandalism.

“We are dealing with the challenge of a shortage of mini substations which has led to delays in the replacement of this equipment.

“Morula View is among the areas affected by the delays. We are working with manufacturers for a faster turnaround time so that we are able to replace the equipment and restore supply,” said Qithi.

Eskom condemned the hostage situation and urged the community to be patient and refrain from engaging in violent and criminal acts.

“We believe issues can be resolved without threatening lives of our employees.”

TimesLIVE

No risk of load-shedding after Kendal power station fire: Eskom

Units 2 and 3 at the Kendal power station will be returned to service early this week and unit 1 will be back in November, Eskom said on Monday.
News
3 hours ago

Eskom confirms Koeberg nuclear reactor trip, says safety not at risk

Asked about the implications of the incident, spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha told TimesLIVE: "Eskom is currently able to supply sufficiently ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...