City was warned electricity problem could be fatal, says father of electrocuted couple

The family of Zaheer Sarang and Nabeelah Khan, who were electrocuted in their home at the weekend, says the City of Johannesburg was warned about the problem before the couple’s death.

Gauteng police confirmed their bodies were found in their Crosby home on Sunday afternoon.

Spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said they were found in the shower. “It is suspected the couple were electrocuted. Police are waiting for the postmortem results to confirm the cause of death,” he said.

Zaheer’s father, Yusuf Sarang, told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE he had previously complained about electricity-related incidents in the home, but said he never received a formal response.

“Kindly assist please. I have a major problem at my house. I cannot touch my taps. There’s a power surge that goes through your body. This could result in death or my house burning down,” read his e-mail to Joburg Connect on June 7.

Joburg Connect is a contact point to report issues to municipal authorities.

The initial complaint was followed by other complaints through e-mail and WhatsApp messages to the ward councillor, which were sent by his wife.