Couple's death was avoidable

On June 7, Yusuf Sarang e-mailed Joburg Connect, asking the City of Johannesburg for help with what seemed to be an electrical fault in his Crosby home.



The e-mail read: “Kindly assist please. I have a major problem at my house. I cannot touch my taps. There’s a power surge that goes through your body. This could result in death or my house burning down.” ..