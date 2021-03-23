Columnists

It's commendable the state is undertaking to correct the injustice of the past

If land expropriation is evil, then it is the evil well-meaning South Africans need

By MOTLHABANE SKADE - 23 March 2021 - 07:30

Growing up I was taught to respect other people’s things or properties, to be specific. I was taught not to take what is not mine because I will not enjoy it. That never made sense because people took a lot from me and still enjoyed, so I thought. When I think in hindsight about these fundamental teachings that I received freely from many elders in my walks of life, it was actually ethics, which still benefit me immensely to this day.

Even the bible also condemns taking what is not yours through dubious ways and means...

