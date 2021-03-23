Records shed light on officers’ past

Police officers accused of Mthokozisi Ntumba murder have previous cases

Three of the four police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba have previous brushes with the law, including attempted murder and drunken driving.



Sowetan has established that the three Public Order Policing (POP) unit officers Cidrass Motseothata, 43, Madimetsa Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, have had run-ins with the law and some of their cases date back to 2008..