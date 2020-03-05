ANC and EFF differ on which land should be expropriated without compensation

The ANC and EFF remain at loggerheads over which land should be expropriated without compensation, as the second round of public hearings gets under way.

ANC NEC member and spokesperson Pule Mabe was left red-faced on Thursday morning during a panel discussion hosted by the Black Business Council at its annual summit under way in Midrand.

A two-thirds majority — which the ANC and EFF collectively have — is required to amend the constitution, and in this instance the Bill of Rights as well, to allow for expropriation without compensation.

But Mabe was unable to articulate the ANC's position when asked which land the party intended to expropriate, given that land owned by the state would not be sufficient to satisfy land hunger.