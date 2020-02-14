Agbiz welcomes Ramaphosa's plans on ports, Eskom, unhappy about land reform

Agbiz on Friday welcomed the emphasis placed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state of the nation address (Sona) on inclusive economic growth to address key challenges facing the country.

The association of agribusinesses operating in South and Southern Africa said the extensive reference to Eskom and the electricity supply issues impacting negatively on the economy, highlighted the need to implement the Integrated Resource Plan 2019 as a matter of urgency.

It said this also highlighted the need to allow businesses and households to generate their own electricity.

Agbiz said the changed attitude towards energy generation, including the move to renewable sources of energy, was strongly welcomed and this needed to translate into immediate action.

“A key challenge identified by the president, and one of great concern to the agribusiness environment, is the deteriorating capability of the state, including state-owned enterprises, to deliver basic services.

“Without efficient services, including all logistics services, it will be extremely difficult to maintain and improve the global competitiveness of our many value chains in the sector,” Agbiz CEO Dr John Purchase said.