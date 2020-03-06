Look at Zim, Venezuela before expropriating land

AfriForum agrees with the statement by international relations and cooperation minister Naledi Pandor in her article, "Land reform is legal", (Sowetan March 4 2020), that measures should be implemented to reduce poverty and inequality.

The problem, however, is that the government's policy of expropriation without compensation has proved on our doorstep to have exactly the opposite effect - causing the poor to be immersed in even deeper misery.

In Zimbabwe, former president Robert Mugabe used the same fine-sounding arguments as Pandor to justify his government's expropriation of private property without compensation.

Unfortunately, Mugabe's promise that expropriation without compensation would help black people ultimately resulted in a situation where black and white - and especially poor black people - were plunged into even more heart-breaking poverty.

Expropriation without compensation in Zimbabwe and the resulting withdrawal of investors due to the disregard for property rights, ultimately led to an unemployment rate of 90% in Zimbabwe, hyper-inflation and food and fuel shortages.

AfriForum therefore strongly believes that our opposition to expropriation without compensation is of importance to everyone in the country, except perhaps the politicians who will - as happened in Zimbabwe - enrich themselves through the process.