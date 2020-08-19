Columnists

Are we as men threatened by feminism, its principles?

19 August 2020 - 07:04
Mbuyiselo Botha Gender Imbizo

Can men be feminists? Are we as men threatened by feminists and the ideals feminism stands for? Is there something for us when we embrace feminism? And what feminism stands for, or there is nothing in it for us men?

Do not get me wrong, embracing feminism does not refer to men accepting it, or feminism needing men for it to be significant...

