SA's first male plus-size fashion show will raise awareness about body positivity

Thirteen men who are passionate about body positivity and doing away with toxic masculinity will make history on Wednesday in SA's first male plus-size fashion show.

The event is part of an initiative by Red Plus Is Equal, which seeks to not only give plus-size men the boost in confidence, but to also raise awareness on insecurities they experience.

The event will be held at the Raddison Red Hotel V & A Waterfront in Cape Town, and the models will be judged by a panel of seven judges, including curve model Candice Manuel and a mystery designer who will dress them.

Mary Reynolds, producer and director of the show, says more than 60 men turned up for the auditions, which proved to be a challenge for the judges as they all had beautiful stories to share about the relationships they have with their bodies, and their passion for spreading awareness on body positivity among men.

“They were unique and dynamic. We even had to add a 13th finalist as it was too difficult to pick only 12, which was the initial brief.”

The final 13 underwent a process during which they were scored out of 50 on their overall look, confidence and walk. From then, the top 30 were chosen before a photo shoot. The mystery designer, who will only be revealed on Tuesday night, was beyond impressed.