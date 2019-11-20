As schools close and initiation season unfolds, many boys face uncertain future

As the end of the year fast approaches, a lot of boys start preparing for the initiation season which will also be followed by stories of botched circumcisions or far worse, the boys may be left with no other choice but to have their "penises amputated due to traditional surgeons who don't know what they are doing or as a result of traditional nurses who do not have a clue about the anatomy of a penis in terms of blood supply as well as wound care or management".

This was stated by Dr Fundile Nyati, who himself underwent traditional circumcision at the age of 17 as a Xhosa man who originates from Eastern Cape and has oversaw several traditional circumcisions, as a qualified doctor.

Dr Nyati, like many other proponents of safe, legal and supervised circumcision initiation practices, do not call for a total abolition of this practice. They are calling for custom and traditions to not be the reason we experience preventable deaths of young boys in the name of manhood. Preserving the sanctity of custom and tradition should not come at the expense of human life.

These days, taking your child to unlicensed initiation schools is tantamount to sending your child to the slaughter house. This should not be occurring, especially with the technological and medical advances our country has secured.

One such advancement is the merging of traditional practices and customs with modern healthcare.

The perception that traditional practices and customs are inferior to modern medicine is fast changing, so much so that some medical schools have modules that teach students on the importance of traditional medicinal practices because their patients are likely to be users of traditional medicine and practices.

Holding on to traditional circumcision initiation, without the involvement of qualified health practitioners is naìve, especially when one considers the carnage caused by traditional circumcision initiation - every year.