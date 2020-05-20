Educate boys about toxicity of patriarchy and to abhor violence

A few days ago, my good friend Prof Kopano Ratele sent me a message that read: "Over the last decade or so, I have become acutely aware of the unkindness and injury we as a society are inflicting on boys as a group. Boys are not men. They are children. We claim to pay attention to all children while in actual fact we have marginalised boy children, especially boys from poor households, in the programmes we offer."

The timing of the message was impeccable, as it coincided with the observation of World Day of the Boy Child on May 16. The usual transpired on the day - a few articles here and there, a few seemingly forced social media posts by some organisations... the usual.

See, I am not much of a social media person, I do not know anything about its intricacies and I am not entirely sure how much effort goes into tweets and the likes.

The point of this article is not to scold the media for failing to lend a hand in educating our boys, more so on a day that is meant to celebrate and teach them, but instead I want to urge parents, in particular men, to take the situation we currently find ourselves in to engage their boys.