WATCH | Why these Tasmanian devils need guardian angels

Life seems to begin and end in competition for Tasmanian devils. About 20 to 30 joeys are born in a litter, and forced to tussle for a position at one of four teats inside their mother’s pouch.

With only four babies able to feed at a time, mortality rates are high. As mature adults, they prefer to dine by scavenging rather than hunting.

Tasmanian devils have jaws of iron, among the strongest of all mammals. Luckily for us, they only feast on carrion and prey on lizards, frogs, and other small animals.

But every communal meal of a carcass is a fight, and the wounds they give each other when brawling can result in near-certain demise.

The greatest threat to the species today is devil facial tumour disease (DFTD), an infectious cancer transmitted through bites.

It presents as lumps that gradually grow on their mouths and necks that inhibit chewing, breathing, vision, and even push teeth out of their gums.