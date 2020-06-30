ANC rules to reinstate 'VBS heist' officials Danny Msiza and Florence Radzilani

The ANC's national executive committee has reinstated two top Limpopo party officials who were implicated in the Great Bank Heist report on the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

The pair, ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza and former Vhembe municipality mayor Florence Radzilani - who also served as provincial deputy chairperson - had to step down from their positions in 2018 after being implicated in the report by advocate Terry Motau, which lifted the lid on the looting of the bank to the tune of R2bn.

Several sources in both the ANC NEC and in the Limpopo provincial executive committee (PEC) told Sowetan that the party's highest decision making body between conferences agreed at its meeting at the weekend that Msiza and Radzilani must be reinstated to their positions as soon as possible.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said an announcement on the pair will be made at a press conference tomorrow. But insiders said out of the 44 NEC members who spoke on the matter, only a few were against the decision to reinstate the pair.

Among those apparently opposed to the move are Limpopo provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane, Aaron Motsoaledi, Joel Netshitenzhe, Pinky Kekana and Dikeledi Magadzi.