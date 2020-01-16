EC 'considering appeal' against judgment dissolving Makana council

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane's office is considering appealing against a ground-breaking judgment by the Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda ordering Mabuyane's executive to dissolve the Makana council and appoint an administrator until a new council is formed.

On Tuesday, Judge Igna Stretch said the municipality failed to provide services to the community and was thus in breach of the constitution, reports HeraldLIVE.

She ordered the provincial executive to “implement a recovery plan aimed at securing Makana Municipality's ability to meet its obligations to provide basic services and to meet its financial commitments”.