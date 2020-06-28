Positive Covid-19 cases at North West schools on the rise.

“I want to encourage all our officials throughout the department to follow the standard operating procedures whenever they report cases of Covid-19. School Principals should ensure that they keep contact with the local clinic.

"Schools must therefore take steps to circulate information about the disease and its potential transmission within the school community. The Covid-19 cases we have registered show that the road ahead is long and we need to keep a positive attitude to ensure that we overcome the pandemic,” Matsemela said.

The department said so far there were 11 schools from Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati and Bojanala districts that have been reopened after being closed due to cases of Covid-19. This is after the department of health declared the 11 schools safe after they had been decontaminated and disinfected.