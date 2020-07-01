Limpopo MEC tests positive for Covid-19

A Limpopo MEC has tested positive for Covid-19.

Premier Chupu Mathabatha revealed this morning that one of his MECs had tested positive for Covid -19 and is in self-isolation and quarantine.

"I have since instructed the Department of Health under MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba to do all due diligence in making sure that Department is disinfected and all health protocols are duly followed”, said Mathabatha.

CORRECTION

An earlier version of this article incorrectly named the Limpopo health MEC as the person who had tested positive for Covid-19. The story has been updated to correct an inaccurate reference to the MEC. SowetanLIVE regrets the error