128 new Covid-19 deaths in SA as confirmed cases climb past 150,000
Another disheartening Covid-19 milestone was hit in SA on Tuesday night, as cases climbed past 150,000.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said in a statement that there were 6,945 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the national total to 151,209.
Mkhize also announced that an additional 128 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded since Monday. This means that there are now 2,657 fatalities from the respiratory illness.
While the Western Cape remains the epicentre in terms of cases (62,481) and deaths, the number of new infections increased by fewer than 1,000 for the second day in a row.
In Gauteng, however, confirmed cases climbed by more than 3,000 for a total of 42,881.
Mkhize's ministry has warned that Gauteng will soon overtake the Western Cape.
Of the deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, 52 were in the Western Cape, 36 in Gauteng, 25 in the Eastern Cape, 11 in KwaZulu-Natal and four in Mpumalanga.
In total, 73,543 recoveries have been recorded.
The figures were based on a total of 1,630,008 tests, of which 33,013 were in the most recent 24-hour cycle.
-TimesLIVE
