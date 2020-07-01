Taxis continue with full capacity loading

On Monday, minibus taxis around the country began loading passengers up to the maximum capacity for the first time after three months of lockdown imposed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

In March, minibus taxis were instructed by government to carry under 50% passengers to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

This was later eased to 70% as the economy was slowly reopening.

Santaco has rejected government's R5,000 relief fund offer per taxi to make up for losses incurred. It demands R20,000 per taxi.

Ayanda-Allie Paine, Mbalula's spokesperson, said he indicated that the matters raised have already found expression at the NCCC and are being deliberated upon.

"Minister Mbalula pledged to provide the taxi industry feedback on the decision of the NCCC later this week," she said.

National Taxi Alliance's (NTA's) general secretary Alpheus Mlalazi said they had not made a decision on a way forward as the NTA leadership was due to meet today.

"At the moment it would be premature for us to make any pronouncements."