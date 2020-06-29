Rustenburg council hit by Covid-19

The Rustenburg local municipality has been hit hard by Covid-19 cases in its leadership after two MMCs tested positive.

This comes in the week when the number of Covid-19 cases in the North West is on the rise.

Yesterday, the municipality confirmed two of its MMCs tested positive, as well as two staff members in the mayor's office, a person in the chief whip's office and an employee in the speaker's office.

This took the number of people who have tested positive in council staff and management to 15.

In a statement, executive mayor Mpho Khunou said Covid-19 tests were conducted among its leadership on June 24. Results came back later with four new positive cases and all of them have since gone into self-isolation.

"The results show that the road is long and we need to keep a positive attitude to ensure that we overcome this pandemic," Khunou said.