'Illegal miners' attacked in Florida: two killed, six injured

By SowetanLIVE - 19 June 2020 - 06:27
Two alleged illegal miners were killed and six others were injured after being attacked by three men in Florida, Roodepoort, on Thursday evening.
Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for three suspects following the murder of two alleged illegal miners and the injury of six others in Florida, west of Johannesburg, on Thursday evening.

"It is alleged that three armed suspects wearing balaclavas were waiting in an open veld in Florida policing precinct, next to an old mine," said police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele.

"A group of eight [Lesotho] nationals who [came] from the taxi to the old mine shaft met three other [Lesotho] nationals, who pointed firearms at them, robbed them of cash and cellphones, then shot all eight zama-zamas [illegal miners]."

Makhubele said two were found dead, while six others were injured and taken to hospital.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela condemned the violence and vowed to intensify deployment to hotspots.

"Investigators must also work around the clock to ensure that the suspects are found and arrested," he said.

