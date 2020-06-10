In the middle of a pandemic, why can't men just stop killing us

Tshegofatso Pule was a beautiful young woman from Meadowlands, Soweto. She was eight months pregnant. A baby shower was planned for June 27, to celebrate the imminent birth of her baby.

Invitations have been sent out, friends had RSVP'd. It was going to be a wonderful day for the young mother who was evidently looking forward to the birth of her baby.

But Tshegofatso is not going to attend her baby shower and her baby will never be born, because a few days ago, she was stabbed to death.

Her body was found hanging from a tree.

Around the same time that Tshegofatso was dying, the beautiful Naledi Phangindawo was also fighting for her life, a thousand kilometres away in the township of KwaNonqaba in Western Cape.

Like Tshegofatso, the 26-year-old was stabbed repeatedly. She died of her injuries in hospital. Two young children have been left without a mother.

I wish I could say I'm shocked by the deaths of these two young women, but I would be economic with the truth.

Horrific though they may be, these deaths have become so common in our country that the real shocker would have been if women had been allowed to live through this pandemic.

It would have been shocking if, just for a few months, the slaughter that has claimed the lives of thousands of women in our country was paused.

We are in the middle of a global health emergency. The world as we know it has changed dramatically over the last few months.