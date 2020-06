Elite school rocked by claims of racism

Principal Dave Arguile told Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE the school is in possession of the letter of complaints and was in consultation with the school's legal team and would revert with an answer when able to do so.

Bonolo Mokoka said one weekend, she was leaving the dining room with her friends at lunch time while laughing and chatting. "The teacher on duty shouted at us and said 'this is not a taxi rank' on one occasion, and 'this is not a shebeen' on another. She only used these terms because we were a group of black girls."

Katekile Dakile said a teacher referred to black people as "negroes".

"This was not in a novel or movie context. After asking her if she thought it was appropriate to refer to black people in this manner, she stated this is the way in which black people were 'defined'."

Accounts from current pupils were kept anonymous to protect their identity.

"There is a girl in our grade who said last year that she wanted apartheid to come back because us black girls make her feel uncomfortable. This was addressed to the headmaster but all he did was speak to us as a grade and nothing more," said a pupil.

Another said when she arrived at the school, she was mocked for her "black" accent "to the point where I had to fake a white accent".

"However, every now and then my accent will peep through in class when speaking or reading, leading to many white students laughing or mocking me. I have also been called a baboon by peers at times when I have been loud or excited.

"When I made it into the top class for maths, many people commented that it must be a mistake," she said.

In a statement, Arguile shared on the school's website, he said: "Our St Anne's transformation journey is not a new one. We have sincerely attempted to be open to criticism, to be courageous in bringing about change and to eradicate injustices of which we may previously have been unaware. Racism is ubiquitous and to suggest that members of our community are never guilty of racist behaviour, or that implicit bias does not impact on our actions or decision-making at St Anne's, would be naive. Furthermore, the value of admirable policies is diminished every time an individual experiences a contradiction thereof.

"I therefore confirm St Anne's intention to use this opportunity to sincerely examine what is needed to ensure that we are a school where all agree, and confirm via our actions, that 'Black Lives Matter'.

"I hope it will not be long before I am able to supply you with the details of agreed changes. In the meantime, I sincerely request that you pray for St Anne's as an institution, and for its pupils and staff."