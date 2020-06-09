Pregnant woman found hanging from tree

An eight-month pregnant woman who disappeared from home last week was found hanging from a tree yesterday with stab wounds.

Tshegofatso Pule's body was found hanging from a tree around Florida Lake in Roodepoort on the West Rand after she was last seen on Thursday night. Pule of Meadowlands, Soweto, left home, saying she was going to visit her boyfriend in Florida, but her family never heard from her after she left.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele confirmed that a case of murder was being investigated and no arrests have been made. He said no one has been taken in for questioning at this stage.

Makhubele said Pule had stab wounds in the left breast.

"The deceased was found by a member of the community hanging from a tree, who then notified the police. The deceased is also confirmed to be pregnant. Suspects are unknown at the moment," said Makhubele.

"The matter was first opened as an inquest but it has been changed to murder."

Dozens of family members and friends gathered at Pule's home in Soweto following her gruesome murder.

Though the family said they could not speak to Sowetan, a relative said Pule was last seen entering an Uber cab that was called for her by her boyfriend on Thursday night.

He said Pule called them that night, saying that she got into a fight with her boyfriend and was coming back home.