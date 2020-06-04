Ramaphosa's web of secrecy is undermining our democracy

Why announce a date only to reverse the decision at the 11th hour? Just as President Cyril Ramaphosa should not have announced a lifting of a ban on tobacco without first checking with his team and advisers, she should have done extensive consultations prior to committing to a date.

These instances of government indecision, including how the president handled the reopening of churches, are a warning light to the risk posed to our constitutional democracy.

Our system of checks and balances is premised on the principle that no one branch of government should have unlimited power, with the other branches able to oversee and scrutinise the use of that power.

Ramaphosa and the national command council have taken it upon themselves to make decisions that have far-reaching consequences for society. This kind of concentration of power in the hands of the few goes against the tenets of our institutional design.

It has become a custom for the command council to report about engaging with key stakeholders and experts in deciding on alert levels and regulations.

These consultations are not open to the public. Nobody but the president, ministers and those they meet with are privy to the arguments presented to sway decisions in any direction.