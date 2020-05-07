Government are not medical experts or qualified economists

Up until now I have been supportive of the SA government's Covid-19 response.

It was important to buy time, to enable both the government and public health system, in particular, to prepare adequately for various scenarios.

Crucially, there needed to be a clear path to flattening the curve and preventing people from getting ill unnecessarily, and dying from the virus.

Scientists and health experts have been studying the situation and all the available data and facts, and advised the government to take required action.

But the job of the government is to govern, not to be a sub-committee of medical experts who have little practical experience on how to run a country and keep an economy, especially one that is underperforming like ours, afloat.