Government are not medical experts or qualified economists

The uncomfortable truth is that the prolongation of these measures is eroding the dignity of millions, who were already living with the indignity of being poor, not because of a lack of effort but of sustainable opportunities to participate meaningfully in the economy.

It would seem that the ANC-led national government has seized on this public health crisis to cajole society.

It has gone beyond just flattening the curve and containing a deadly contagious virus. It's become about containing society.

Using force to get township and informal settlement residents to toe the line. Banning the sale of certain goods to control the behaviour of adults.

Decision-making has been centralised. Consultations and meetings between social partners are held behind closed doors. As the public, we only get announcements.

Even with the phased easing of the lockdown, it remains unclear what will trigger the shifts from one stage to another and under what conditions this will happen.

This creates uncertainty which is neither good for business nor for our personal lives.

It has been established that the state lacks capacity at many levels and this was pre-Covid-19.

Covid-19 is therefore not the biggest threat to our society. The big threat is a government that is beyond its depth and unable to come up with workable solutions to SA's problems.

We need a government that is able to think laterally, that strikes a balance between managing a health crisis and reviving a dying economy and protecting an already vulnerable people.

The question is what is going to be done about our dire economic and social situation? What answers does the new dawn have for these problems?

Covid-19 and the latest ratings downgrade have amplified these questions and made them even more urgent.

Where are the big ideas from the government about how we are going to redeem lost time and find ourselves in a better place - not the same place - than we were before Covid-19?

