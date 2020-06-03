South Africa

Eastern Cape following same Covid-19 'pattern' as Western Cape, says Mkhize as SA cases climb to 37,525

By Matthew Savides - 03 June 2020 - 22:01
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday he was worried about the increasing number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the Eastern Cape.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday he was worried about the increasing number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the Eastern Cape.
Image: GCIS

The government is worried about the increase in Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape, as cases across the country climbed to 37,525 by Wednesday night.

Of those cases, 4,526 were in the Eastern Cape - which was third behind the Western Cape (24,657) and Gauteng (4.567) in terms of the number of cases recorded. 

A week ago, the Eastern Cape had recorded 3,047 cases, meaning there have been an additional 1,479 cases in the past seven days.

Covid-19 'to affect 80% of E Cape population'

About 80% of the Eastern Cape population are likely to contract Covid-19.
News
17 hours ago

Covid-19 death toll climbs by 50, cases pass 35,000

SA's Covid-19 death toll had climbed to 755 by Tuesday night - an increase of 50 fatalities.
News
14 hours ago

219 people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Gauteng

A total of 4,231 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Gauteng, said the provincial health department on Tuesday, with 219 people receiving ...
News
1 day ago

"We note the same pattern that drove up the outbreak in Western Cape is building up in the Eastern Cape. The two provinces now consist of 78% of all positive cases," said health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize in a statement on Wednesday night.

He said "additional attention" was being directed to Eastern Cape to "ensure the province can adequately respond to limit escalation of infection".

In comparison, the Western Cape has seen 7,764 new cases in the last week. Gauteng’s cases increased by 1,400 from 3,167 on May 27 to 4,567, while KZN's cases climbed by 521 from 2,186 to 2,707 over the same period.

There were 37 new Covid-19 deaths across SA, seven of which were in the Eastern Cape, 29 in the Western Cape and one in KZN. This means that there have now been 792 deaths from the respiratory illness recorded across SA.

The Western Cape saw 206 fatalities in the last week (from 391 on May 27 to 597 on Wednesday), while the Eastern Cape recorded 25 deaths (from 70 to 95), Gauteng two (31 to 33) and KZN five (49 to 54) over the same period.

The provincial breakdown of cases, deaths and recoveries was on Wednesday provided as:

  • Western Cape — 24,657 cases, 597 deaths, 13,696 recoveries;
  • Gauteng —  4,567 cases, 33 deaths, 2,169 recoveries; 
  • Eastern Cape —  4,526 cases, 95 deaths, 2,123 recoveries;
  • KwaZulu-Natal — 2,707 cases, 54 deaths, 1,248 recoveries;
  • Free State — 319 cases, 8 deaths, 123 recoveries;
  • North West — 314 cases, 1 death, 59 recoveries;
  • Limpopo — 200 cases, 3 deaths, 145 recoveries;
  • Mpumalanga — 137 cases, 0 deaths, 86 recoveries; and
  • Northern Cape — 93 cases, 1 death, 33 recoveries.

Five cases are unallocated.

The figures were based on 785,979 tests, of which 24,445 tests were reported in the past 24-hour cycle.

No more Covid-19 testing for 'healthy' Cape Town residents

Premier Alan Winde said a decision had to be made after the backlog of tests in the public sector grew to about 27,000 for the Western Cape alone.
News
5 hours ago

Nearly R8bn paid to 1.5-million Gauteng workers in Covid-19 UIF benefits

Of the R16.5bn that the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has disbursed as part of the Covid-19 Ters benefits, almost half has gone to Gauteng, ...
News
7 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Lockdown level 3: All you need to know
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
X