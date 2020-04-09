Testing key to getting ahead of Covid-19

The lockdown can only be seen as a temporary containment measure.

For the sake of protecting what remains of people's livelihoods it cannot be a long-term option.

Having got control over the rate of internal transmissions through a lockdown, the effort to get more South Africans tested is key to getting a step ahead of the virus.

The 10,000 healthworkers sent out to communities serve the important purpose of helping us understand how and where the virus is spreading.

This forms part of disease surveillance which is a public health measure for the management of communicable diseases. By definition, disease surveillance involves the collection, analysis and interpretation of data about a disease, from a variety of sources including clinical, laboratory and non-medical sources such as communities.

According to the World Health Organisation, monitoring and surveillance are crucial to a functioning public health system.

Conducting surveillance makes it possible to direct resources where they are most needed. It assists government to evaluate how effective control and prevention measures are. Surveillance also helps identify high-risk areas or populations, making the government able to target interventions.